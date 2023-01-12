After coming to Georgia as one of the program's highest-rated recruits ever, making one of the program's most iconic plays, and leading the team to back-to-back championships, Kelee Ringo is officially off to the NFL.

The elite defensive back from Tacoma, Washington made the announcement on social media.

After arriving at Georgia as a 5-star prospect in 2020, Ringo had to work his way into a starting role after missing his freshman season while recovering from an offseason surgery. In 2021, Ringo played in all 15 games, becoming a starting corner early in the year. In the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship, Ringo returned an interception 79 yards to seal the win for Georgia over Alabama.

During the 2022 campaign, Ringo started every game for Georgia during their undefeated run to another National Championship. He finished the year with 42 tackles, 2 interceptions and 1 fumble recovery.

ESPN's Todd McShay has Kelee Ringo ranked as his 3rd overall corner back, and most mock drafts have Ringo going in the first round.

Ringo released the following statement on Instagram.

WHEN I ARRIVED IN ATHENS ON MY FIRST VISIT I KNEW I WAS HOME, YOU WELCOMED ME WITH YOUR SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY THAT MOST PEOPLE IN THE WORLD WOULDN'T UNDERSTAND. OVER MY THREE YEARS AS A STUDENT ATHLETE I'VE GAINED MANY MEMORIES, EXPERIENCES, AND MOST IMPORTANTLY AN AMAZING EDUCATION.

YOU ALL HAVE BEEN WITH ME THROUGH THE HIGHS AND LOWS, AND AS A GOD FEARING MAN I AM MOST THANKFUL FOR YOUR CONTINUOUS PRAYERS, SUPPORT, AND THOUGHTS AROUND BREAST CANCER AWARENESS, SPECIFICALLY THE SUPPORT AROUND MY MOTHER TRAELEE HALE - SHE IS MY ROCK.

TO MY COACHES, TRAINING STAFF, AND CADEMIC TEAM. I CAN NDT THANK YOU ENOUGH FOR THE CONSTANT PUSH IN HELPING MAKE MY TEAMMATES AND I BETTER STUDENT ATHLETES ON AND OFF THE FIELD.

COACH SMART, SINCE DAY ONE YOU HAVE BEEN THE DEFINITION OF ACCOUNTABILITY AND HONESTY, WHICH IS WHY THE STANDARD OF GREATNESS WILL CONTINUE TO BE PRESENT IN ATHENS.

TO MY BULLDOGS WHO HAVE BEEN BETWEEN THE HEDGES WITH ME BOTH PAST AND PRESENT, WE HAVE WON IN MANY AREAS, BUT ON THE FIELD WE'VE EARNED THE TITLE OF NATIONAL CHAMPIONS - TWO TIMES. WE HAVE HELPED BUILD SOMETHING SPECIAL AND I'M GRATEFUL TO HAVE HAD YOU AS A TEAMMATE.

I WOULD ALSO LIKE TO RECOGNIZE MY FAMILY, MENTORS, AND THE COMMUNITIES THAT HAVE HELPED RAISED ME - YOU ALL HAVE PLAYED A MAJOR ROLE IN WHERE I AM TODAY, AND FOR THAT CAN NOT THANK YOU ENOUGH.

WITH ALL OF THIS SUPPORT AND PLAYING THE GAME THAT I LOVE, IT IS NOW TIME TO TURN MY DREAMS INTO A REALITY, AND I'D LIKE TO ANNOUNCE THAT I AM DECLARING FOR THE 2023 NFL DRAFT. ONCE A DAWG, always a dawg!

Return Announcements

DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023

RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

DT, Jalen Carter has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft

TE, Darnell Washington has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft

CB, Kelee Ringo has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft

Current Transfer List:

Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)

Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)

Brett Seither, TE (Portal)

Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)

Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

CJ Allen, LB

Damon Wilson, EDGE

Daniel Harris, DB

Jamal Merriweather, OT

Samuel M’Pemba, ATH

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joenel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

CJ Allen, LB

Tyler Williams, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

Daniel Harris, DB

Anthony Evans, WR

Will Snellings, LS

Chris Peal, DB

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN