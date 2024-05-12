Kirby Smart Helped Land Recruits for Georgia Baseball
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has made a name for himself on the recruiting trail since taking over as head coach. The Bulldogs have annually finished with a top three recruiting class each year, and Coach Smart is recognized as one of the best closers in the sport. So much so, that he can even get the job done recruiting for other sports.
During the SEC Network broadcast of Georgia's baseball game against South Carolina this weekend, it was mentioned Kolby Branch and Slate Alford, who both transferred to Georgia this offseason, met with Coach Smart instead of head coach Wes Johnson because he was still coaching at LSU. Smart is recognized for helping finish the deal for both players.
This season for Georgia, Alford is batting .300, racked up 59 RBI and 15 home runs. As for Branch, he is batting .274, has 51 RBI and 15 home runs on the season. Branch played his freshman season at Baylor before committing to Georgia out of the transfer portal and Alford spent two seasons at Mississippi State. Both transfers have been huge additions to Georgia's roster this season, and both have helped the team have a very successful 2024 season thus far.
The Bulldogs just recently swept a ranked South Carolina team on the road and now will host Florida this next week for the final regular season series. Georgia has continued to climb up the rankings and are looking to be in a solid position to be a host for the regional round of the postseason.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily