Skip to main content

Kirby Smart Praises "Physical" Georgia High School Football

If you want to know what makes Georgia Football so successful, you don't have to look much further than the local high school football players and coaches.

Georgia is the back-to-back College Football Playoff National Champions. When you get to this level of success, teams don’t just try to poach your players and coaches, they try to emulate what makes you you.

For teams trying to copy the Georgia model, they might find that they run into one major problem: they’re not located in the state of Georgia.

As much as Georgia has turned into a national powerhouse in recruiting, grabbing guys like Brock Bowers and Kelee Ringo from the West Coast, this football program’s success is mainly built on local talent.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was out recruiting in South Georgia on Tuesday. Dawgs Daily had a chance to ask Smart a couple of questions in regards to what makes Georgia such a special football state.

“Well, I think players in the state of Georgia get the best coaching in the country. [The state of Georgia] has one of the best high school coaching regimes there is. A lot of high school coaches come to the state of Georgia; there’s good benefits, there’s good pay. But at the end of the day, [the players] get spring practice, it’s extremely competitive.” said Smart.

“You look across the NFL right now, and the state of Georgia is represented all over. Ya know, the quality of play, from top to bottom in the state, is unmatched anywhere in the country. It’s a homebase recruiting for us. It’s a credit to the high school coaches that do such a great job.”

In an even tighter view, the impact of Southeast Georgia players has become much more prominent under Smart. Stetson Bennett (Pierce County), Warren McClendon (Brunswick High), Nolan Smith (IMG by way of Savannah), Richard LeCounte (Liberty High), Jack Podlesny (Glynn Academy). Pick a big game Georgia has played over the past 5 years and you’ll be able to find an impact player from the 912 area code.

So what is it about those schools south of Macon that produces such elite-level talent?

“It’s really physical down here. It’s the pride of the community, and, again, it goes back to the coaching. When you get down here, a lot of the coaches enjoy it more. They get a little more freedom in South Georgia. They might be the only school in the town, or one of two schools in the town, and it’s easier to control your environment and develop your players.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Again, Georgia will continue to recruit nationally, Jamon-Dumas Johnson (Maryland) and Sedrick Van Pran (Louisiana) are more examples of that, but, when it came down to it, look at who Georgia’s MVPs were in the Peach Bowl and National Championship:

Offense - Stetson Bennett (Pierce County)

Defense - Javon Bullard (Baldwin)

Georgia is a national power because of the high school football in its state. 

Other Georgia News:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

20230109_AJW_FB_CFPNCG_6687
Football

Way Too Early Look: Just How Great Will UGA's WR Corps Be?

By Jonathan Williams
Screen Shot 2023-01-17 at 11.01.06 AM
News

Georgia vs Kentucky Basketball Preview

By Christian Kirby II
20220910_ajw_fb_samford_0983-x4
News

What Todd Monken Had to Say About NFL Jobs Calling

By Jonathan Williams
5C6C9D7B-AFCF-4BB3-AB0A-481A5F404188
Recruiting

Tracking Kirby Smart and His Staff's Invasion of Georgia High School's

By Connor Jackson
5BCB7017-365E-420C-944B-C8AC30395FA2
News

BREAKING: Georgia WR Enters Transfer Portal

By Christian Kirby II
7B993A79-9523-494F-BC2B-7AA8E03C3D0F
News

Micah DeBose Commits to Georgia

By Christian Kirby II
1934A180-82C8-4598-9969-DA00ADE35870
News

BREAKING: Justus Terry Commits to Georgia

By Brooks Austin
B0F4D3DE-88BB-4E97-9805-52CF8BCF7ED2
News

Former UGA Linebacker Finds New Home

By Christian Kirby II