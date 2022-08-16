Kirby Smart Provides Clarity to Cornerback Battle

As Georgia nears the kickoff to their 2022 football season, there is quite a bit this football team has to learn about themselves, at least if you listen to their head coach Kirby Smart.

Whether it's offensive guard, or the interior of the defensive line, or the defensive backfield, Georgia has plenty of spots that are up for grabs this fall camp.

One of those positions being the cornerback spot. Georgia knows Kelee Ringo is set to be a starter and is projected to be a first-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The other spot, however? Well, there's still some figuring to do, according to Kirby Smart.

Sources have indicated that the majority of the playing time battle is waging between Kamari Lassiter and Nyland Green, with Daylen Everette competing as well. However, signs are pointing to Kamari Lassiter being the guy alongside Ringo.

Smart commented on the position battle on Saturday after their first of two fall scrimmages.

“Both of those kids (Kamari Lassiter and Nyland Green) are smart, savvy, tough, and physical. I love the way they tackle and play. I thought Nyland had some good physical tackles for him. Kamari is one of the best tacklers on the team, so it’s a lot more about covering at that position than tackling. Kamari did some nice things, gave up some plays. He had a really good day, the other day, where he made some plays on fade ball on A.D. (Mitchell). Kamari is fighting his tail off for that spot and helping us in some special teams spots."

Smart went on to add, however, that no matter who win the starting job, it's going to take more than just three corners to be great this fall.

We won’t get through the year with just those three (Green, Lassiter and Ringo) though. We are going to have to have four and five corners to survive the season.”

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least six weeks due to undergoing surgery.

Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) OUT - Sources confirmed a minor hamstring tweak. Limited participant for a week or so to recover.

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) OUT - Smart said during his press conference Saturday that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp.

Tate Ratledge, OL (foot) IN - “Ron Courson actually told us that what he's gone through this summer would actually be more demanding on him than the season. He's been repping with the 1's and 2's.”

Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."

EJ Lightsey, LB (Knee) IN- He's been medically cleared from the gunshot wound per Smart, but he has been dealing with a knee injury from the summer.

Bear Alexander, DL (Shoulder) IN - Smart indicated based on practice demands, Alexander will be available in camp.

Darnell Washington, TE (Foot) IN - Smart said that Washington has been doing extra conditioning and is back running at full speed. Sources have indicated he’s a full participant at practice.

