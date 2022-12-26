Skip to main content

Kirby Smart Talks Ohio State, Previews Matchup

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Ohio State Bukeyes on Saturday. Head coach Kirby Smart met with the media to preview the matchup.

Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday prior to Saturday's matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Georgia head coach is in pursuit of his second consecutive national title, and is doing so for the first time as a prohibitive favorite and the No. 1 overall seed. 

The Bulldogs remained at home on Monday for what was their final practice before heading down to Atlanta to begin practicing sessions inside of Mercedes-Benz stadium in the lead up to Saturday night's game. 

The Bulldogs are a 6.5 point favorite currently.

WATCH: Kirby Smart Press Conference

Georgia Football Injury Report as of 12/26

  • Ladd McConkey, WR - Knee (Questionable) - Has not practiced yet, but they are hoping to get him back in the next 16 to 17 days.
  • Warren McClendon (Knee) - Has not practiced, but are hopeful he will return vs Ohio State.
  • Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.
  • Tate Ratledge, OL (IN) - Ratledge will likely be fighting through shoulder pain for the remainder of the season according to sources.
  • Xavier Truss, OL (IN) - Truss is battling through a toe injury but has played the last four weeks.
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (IN) - Mitchell dressed for the first time against Georgia Tech since the Auburn matchup and will be a full participant on Saturday.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert (Questionable) - OUT for the home game against Georgia Tech.
  • Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT

