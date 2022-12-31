Kirby Smart: The Semifinal Is "The Only Game We're Guaranteed"

While two games are left in the CFP, Georgia is approaching tonight as a one-game season. Quarterback Stetson Bennett shared that sentiment at the podium earlier this week, and head coach Kirby Smart echoed that this morning.

Smart joined the College Gameday crew and spoke about how his team is preparing for Ohio State. He characterized them as "hungry hunters" in reference to a rant he gave to open SEC Media Day.

Both football teams were adamant about leaving the regular season behind them all week. Several Buckeyes confirmed they are tired of talking about the Michigan game, while Georgia noted one game doesn't define Ohio State.

These are two of the country's most talented teams, but their mindset makes them unique. Everyone that took the podium repeatedly emphasized the challenges they were about to undertake.

Open practice periods displayed a unique intensity. There wasn't any wasted movement or downtime; players got from station to station quickly before beginning the next drill.

How to Watch Georgia vs OSU

Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022 Game time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Stream on ESPN - HERE

Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.m

