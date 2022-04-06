Kirby Highlights Young and Talented Linebacker Corps

Georgia's 2021 linebacking core will go down in Georgia lore. Dean, Walker, Tindall... a trio that mounted 204 tackles in 2021 and will have to be replaced as the three of them head off to the NFL.

Up next are a plethora of extremely talented linebackers. Though the only issue that's reared its head this spring, is lack of experience because how could there be? Sure, Georgia won its games by an average of 28.4 points in 2021, so there was ample playing time for the young players. The fact of the matter remains, they are young at both the inside and outside linebacker spots.

“We’re just really young (at the linebacker position). You say stand out—I mean, there’s nobody that stands out—not compared to who just left that room. There are guys filling a role and there’s a difference—there’s a standard at Georgia when you play inside linebacker and outside linebacker and we’re probably not playing to that standard right now. But it’s not because they’re not trying hard enough and it’s not because they’re not passionate enough, it’s because they don’t have the experience or the reps. We’re catching up on that every day as fast as we can. (Xavian) Sorey (Jr.)’s taken a lot of reps, but he’s got a long way to go. Jalon Walker’s taken a lot of reps—he’s got a long way to go. Trezmen (Marshall) is injured, so he’s on a pitch count—on a number of reps—and he’s able to go some with the ones and help us out. At outside linebacker with Chaz (Chambliss) and (MJ Sherman), they’ve gotten a lot of work with Nolan (Smith) and (Robert) Beal (Jr.) there.”

There's a lot of hype and anticipation surrounding Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Smael Mondon (injured), and Xavian Sorey. Perhaps the next trio of great backers at Georgia, the three of them are entering their sophomore seasons this fall and have nothing but potential ahead of them.

Georgia may not be "up to the standard" yet, according to Kirby Smart, but if the talent and track record of linebackers coach Glenn Schumman proves anything, it's that they will be soon.

