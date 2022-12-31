Ladd McConkey Available For Ohio State

While Georgia entered the day relatively healthy, there were a few question marks on the injury report. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been nursing a lingering issue and was questionable entering the day.

ESPN's Laura Rutledge reported on College Gameday that McConkey is available for the contest. The speedster will bring a needed presence, as he is their most consistent vertical threat at the wide receiver position.

McConkey said he felt good earlier in the week but deferred the decision to head coach Kirby Smart. This is the first time it has been reported that he will play, and it appears Smart and the medical staff are comfortable with where he stands a few hours away from kickoff.

How to Watch Georgia vs OSU

Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022 Game time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

