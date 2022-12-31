Skip to main content

Ladd McConkey Available For Ohio State

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey's status has been questionable all week, but ESPN's Laura Rutledge reported that the Georgia wideout is ready for action.

While Georgia entered the day relatively healthy, there were a few question marks on the injury report. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been nursing a lingering issue and was questionable entering the day.

ESPN's Laura Rutledge reported on College Gameday that McConkey is available for the contest. The speedster will bring a needed presence, as he is their most consistent vertical threat at the wide receiver position.

McConkey said he felt good earlier in the week but deferred the decision to head coach Kirby Smart. This is the first time it has been reported that he will play, and it appears Smart and the medical staff are comfortable with where he stands a few hours away from kickoff.

How to Watch Georgia vs OSU

  • Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022
  • Game time: 8:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE
  • Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

