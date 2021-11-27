Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    LIVE Updates: Georgia @ Georgia Tech

    Georgia and Georgia Tech renew their rivalry after not playing in 2021 due to COVID-19.
    Author:

    Georgia is in Atlanta for the first of two consecutive trips to finish out 2021. Georgia is renewing the "Clean, Old Fashioned" with their in-state rival Georgia Tech. 

    These two times are no stranger to each other, with this year's game being the 113th time these two rivals have met. Georgia is winning the rivalry with a 68-39-5 record versus the Yellow Jackets. 

    The last time these two sides saw each other was two seasons ago in 2019 when Georgia beat Georgia Tech in Atlanta 56-7, a game infamous for George Pickens' ejection for fighting. The ejection came in the second half of a ball game that Georgia was winning big; the ejection would cause then-freshman wideout to miss the first half of the SEC Championship versus LSU. 

    Pregame Notes: 

    • Jamaree Salyer is in street clothes and will not play. 
    
    • George Pickens has been spotted dressed out and warming up. 

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
    • EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable
    • DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - Q
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

    Projected Depth Chart 

    • QB: Stetson Bennett
    • RB: Zamir White and James Cook
    • TE: John Fitzpatrick 
    • X: Adonai Mitchell or Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint 
    • Z: Jermaine Burton
    • Slot: Ladd McConkey and Kearis Jackson
    • LT: Broderick Jones
    • LG: Justin Shaffer
    • C: Sedrick Van Pran
    • RG: Warren Ericson
    • RT: Warren McClendon

    Defense

    • DE: Travon Walker
    • NT: Jordan Davis
    • DT: Devonte Wyatt
    • JACK: Nolan Smith
    • MIKE: Nakobe Dean
    • MONEY: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
    • SAM: Robert Beal
    • STAR: Latavious Brini
    • Left Corner: Kelee Ringo
    • Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
    • SS: Lewis Cine
    • FS: Dan Jackson

    First Quarter

    15:00 (0-0): 

