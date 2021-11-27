LIVE Updates: Georgia @ Georgia Tech

Georgia and Georgia Tech renew their rivalry after not playing in 2021 due to COVID-19.

Georgia is in Atlanta for the first of two consecutive trips to finish out 2021. Georgia is renewing the "Clean, Old Fashioned" with their in-state rival Georgia Tech.

These two times are no stranger to each other, with this year's game being the 113th time these two rivals have met. Georgia is winning the rivalry with a 68-39-5 record versus the Yellow Jackets.

The last time these two sides saw each other was two seasons ago in 2019 when Georgia beat Georgia Tech in Atlanta 56-7, a game infamous for George Pickens' ejection for fighting. The ejection came in the second half of a ball game that Georgia was winning big; the ejection would cause then-freshman wideout to miss the first half of the SEC Championship versus LSU.

Pregame Notes:

Jamaree Salyer is in street clothes and will not play.

Christopher Smith is in street c

George Pickens has been spotted dressed out and warming up.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable

DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - Q

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

Projected Depth Chart

QB: Stetson Bennett

RB: Zamir White and James Cook

TE: John Fitzpatrick

X: Adonai Mitchell or Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Z: Jermaine Burton

Slot: Ladd McConkey and Kearis Jackson

LT: Broderick Jones

LG: Justin Shaffer

C: Sedrick Van Pran

RG: Warren Ericson

RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

DE: Travon Walker

NT: Jordan Davis

DT: Devonte Wyatt

JACK: Nolan Smith

MIKE: Nakobe Dean

MONEY: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall

SAM: Robert Beal

STAR: Latavious Brini

Left Corner: Kelee Ringo

Right Corner: Derion Kendrick

SS: Lewis Cine

FS: Dan Jackson

First Quarter

15:00 (0-0):

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.