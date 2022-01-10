LIVE Updates: National Championship Game
It is gameday for the University of Georgia in Indianapolis, Indiana, as they are getting set to take on No. 1 Alabama in the national championship game at 8:00 PM EST.
One of the most anticipated rematches in recent memory for Georgia fans after the previous meeting in the SEC Championship Game did not go the way many thought it would. Then No. 3 Alabama beat Georgia 41-24, dismantling the highly touted Georgia defense that many thought as "generational" throughout the season.
The loss to the Crimson Tide became the fourth of the Kirby Smart era in Athens and forced his program into a CFP Semifinal matchup with No. 2 Michigan. A previously thought marquee opponent for the Bulldogs suffered the same fate as many on Georgia's regular-season schedule this year, pure domination from the first snap.
Georgia beat the Wolverines 34-11; Georgia's vaunted defense held Michigan scoreless for three quarters before Michigan scored a "garbage time" touchdown.
Many expect this fifth meeting in the previous five seasons to be another classic. However, even after the dominating performance from Alabama in Atlanta, Georgia came away with a lot to learn after making fixable mistakes, ala the blown coverages on defense, Georgia currently sits as a 2.5 point favorite over Alabama in Vegas.
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (COVID) - IN
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - IN
- DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
- EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - IN
- DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - IN
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
- WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
- WR, Ladd McConkey (undisclosed) - IN
- WR, George Pickens (COVID) - IN
- Brock Bowers (Shoulder) - IN
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
Projected Starters
Offense
- QB: Stetson Bennett
- RB: Zamir White and James Cook
- TE: Brock Bowers or Darnell Washington
- X: Adonai Mitchell or Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- Z: Jermaine Burton
- Slot: Ladd McConkey or Kearis Jackson
- LT: Jamaree Salyer
- LG: Justin Shaffer
- C: Sedrick Van Pran
- RG: Warren Ericson
- RT: Warren McClendon
Defense
- DE: Travon Walker
- NT: Jordan Davis
- DT: Devonte Wyatt
- JACK: Nolan Smith
- MIKE: Nakobe Dean
- MONEY: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
- SAM: Robert Beal
- STAR: Latavious Brini or William Poole
- Left Corner: Kelee Ringo
- Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
- SS: Lewis Cine
- FS: Chris Smith
