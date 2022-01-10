LIVE Updates: National Championship Game

Keep up to date with the national championship game with SI Dawgs Daily.

It is gameday for the University of Georgia in Indianapolis, Indiana, as they are getting set to take on No. 1 Alabama in the national championship game at 8:00 PM EST.

One of the most anticipated rematches in recent memory for Georgia fans after the previous meeting in the SEC Championship Game did not go the way many thought it would. Then No. 3 Alabama beat Georgia 41-24, dismantling the highly touted Georgia defense that many thought as "generational" throughout the season.

The loss to the Crimson Tide became the fourth of the Kirby Smart era in Athens and forced his program into a CFP Semifinal matchup with No. 2 Michigan. A previously thought marquee opponent for the Bulldogs suffered the same fate as many on Georgia's regular-season schedule this year, pure domination from the first snap.

Georgia beat the Wolverines 34-11; Georgia's vaunted defense held Michigan scoreless for three quarters before Michigan scored a "garbage time" touchdown.

Many expect this fifth meeting in the previous five seasons to be another classic. However, even after the dominating performance from Alabama in Atlanta, Georgia came away with a lot to learn after making fixable mistakes, ala the blown coverages on defense, Georgia currently sits as a 2.5 point favorite over Alabama in Vegas.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (COVID) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - IN

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - IN

DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - IN

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, Ladd McConkey (undisclosed) - IN

WR, George Pickens (COVID) - IN

Brock Bowers (Shoulder) - IN

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

Projected Starters

Offense

QB: Stetson Bennett

RB: Zamir White and James Cook

TE: Brock Bowers or Darnell Washington

X: Adonai Mitchell or Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Z: Jermaine Burton

Slot: Ladd McConkey or Kearis Jackson

LT: Jamaree Salyer

LG: Justin Shaffer

C: Sedrick Van Pran

RG: Warren Ericson

RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

DE: Travon Walker

NT: Jordan Davis

DT: Devonte Wyatt

JACK: Nolan Smith

MIKE: Nakobe Dean

MONEY: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall

SAM: Robert Beal

STAR: Latavious Brini or William Poole

Left Corner: Kelee Ringo

Right Corner: Derion Kendrick

SS: Lewis Cine

FS: Chris Smith

