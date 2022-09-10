Skip to main content

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs. Samford

Keep up to date with all things Georgia vs Samford.

A week removed from the 49-3 dominating win over Oregon, the Georgia Bulldogs are moving onto its second game of the season, Samford; this game will couple as the home opener and will mark the first time the defending national champs have played a game inside Sanford Stadium since hoisting the trophy back in January.

Georgia, a 52-point favorite in this game, according to the Wynn Casino, should have the opportunity to play a lot of youth in the middle to late stages of the contest. Despite the weather forecasting stating there is a 52% chance of rain come kick-off at 4 PM eastern standard time. 

How to Watch Samford @ Georgia

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 10th, 2022.
  • Game time: 4:00 pm ET
  • TV: SECNetwork
  • Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia Football Injury Report 

  • Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Kendall Milton has returned to full participation status following a minor hamstring tweak.
  • Kamari Lassiter, DB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Lassiter has been slightly hampered by a hamstring, though is a full participant.
  • Tate Ratledge, OL (TOE) IN - Ratledge has been battling a turf toe flare-up; he's been practicing, however.
  • Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."
  • Kearis Jackson, WR (Ankle) IN - Smart said Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury following the scrimmage on 8/20
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. 8/18
  • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) IN- Smart said during his press conference Saturday (8/20) that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp. Smart provided an update on 8/29; he's back in action.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart. 

