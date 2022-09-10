LIVE Updates: Georgia vs. Samford
A week removed from the 49-3 dominating win over Oregon, the Georgia Bulldogs are moving onto its second game of the season, Samford; this game will couple as the home opener and will mark the first time the defending national champs have played a game inside Sanford Stadium since hoisting the trophy back in January.
Georgia, a 52-point favorite in this game, according to the Wynn Casino, should have the opportunity to play a lot of youth in the middle to late stages of the contest. Despite the weather forecasting stating there is a 52% chance of rain come kick-off at 4 PM eastern standard time.
How to Watch Samford @ Georgia
- Gameday: Saturday, September 10th, 2022.
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SECNetwork
- Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Georgia Football Injury Report
- Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Kendall Milton has returned to full participation status following a minor hamstring tweak.
- Kamari Lassiter, DB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Lassiter has been slightly hampered by a hamstring, though is a full participant.
- Tate Ratledge, OL (TOE) IN - Ratledge has been battling a turf toe flare-up; he's been practicing, however.
- Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."
- Kearis Jackson, WR (Ankle) IN - Smart said Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury following the scrimmage on 8/20
- Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. 8/18
- De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) IN- Smart said during his press conference Saturday (8/20) that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp. Smart provided an update on 8/29; he's back in action.
- Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
You Might Also Like:
Read More
- Kirby Smart Praises Dan Lanning Following Win
- Familiarity Wasn't Enough for Oregon to Overcome Georgia
- The Good: Georgia Airs it Out in Win Over Oregon
Join the community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.