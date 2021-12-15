Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    LIVE: Early National Signing Day for Georgia

    As early national signing day commences, the University of Georgia is in pursuit of yet another recruiting title. We have the LIVE updates throughout the day right here.
    Author:

    Early National Signing Day.

    During its inception, an avenue for student-athletes to enroll in college early and decide their college faith six months in advance that was taken by a small portion of collegiate prospects.

    Now, as December 15th commences, Georgia will likely have 95% of their recruiting class signed sealed, and delivered, with the overwhelming majority of prospects set to enroll as soon as possible. 

    We keep you posted here on our LIVE Updates Blog. 

    Here's how this will work. We will update the storylines portion, along with confirming the national letters of intent from the current commits as they come in. 

    *indicates NLI has been submitted. 

    2022 Recruiting Class

    • Gunner Stockton, QB
    • Julian Humphrey, CB
    • Daylen Everette, CB
    • Mykel Williams, DE
    • Chandler Smith, WR
    • Aliou Bah, OL
    • Drew Bobo, OL
    • Oscar Delp, TE
    • Dillon Bell, WR
    • Cole Speer, WR
    • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
    • Griffin Scroggs, OL
    • Jacob Hood, OL
    • Branson Robinson, RB
    • Jordan James, RB
    • Tyre West, DL
    • Jalon Walker, LB
    • CJ Washington, LB
    • Darris Smith, EDGE
    • CJ Madden, EDGE
    • Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB
    • JaCorey Thomas, DB
    • Jahiem Singletary, CB
    • Shone Washington, DT
    • Bear Alexander, DT
    • Malaki Starks, DB
    • Brett Thorson, K

    Read More

    Storylines: 

    LIVE BLOG: 

    • 7:08 PM: Brett Thorson, an Australian specialist has sent his national letter of intent in to Georgia. 

