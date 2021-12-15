BREAKING: Tyre West Flip from UGA to Tennessee

Defensive lineman Tyre West, in the class of 2022, has decommitted from the University of Georgia.

Long time Georgia commit Tyre West has signed with the Tennessee Volunteers on Early National Signing Day according to Matt Ray of VolunteerCountry on SI.com.

The four-star defensive end committed to the Georgia class back in December of 2020, joining a recruiting class that at the time did not have some of its marquee names like Gunner Stockton, Oscar Delp, Bear Alexander, and De'Nylon Morrissette, to name a few that have joined the class since.

West joins five-star defensive Deyon "Smoke" Bouie as the second high-profile commit of the class to back off his commitment, though Georgia is still working to get back into the Smoke sweepstakes. West's decision to sign with the Volunteers comes after an official visit to Knoxville, Tennessee to finish the recruiting cycle.

So what is Georgia losing in a prospect like West? First, the Dawgs are losing a high-energy player who pursues the ball relentlessly. "He possesses the good striking ability and uses his hands well to shed blocks in the run game," SI Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin said about West back in December of 2020.

While West is a target that Georgia had on their board for a long time along the defensive line the recent gains of Mykel Williams and Bear Alexander upfront lighten the sting of losing the pledge of West.

