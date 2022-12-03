Skip to main content

Final Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with LSU

The final injury report for Georgia as they prepare for their game against the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship.

Championship weekend has officially arrived and the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are set to take on one another in the 2022 SEC Championship game. Right now, the Bulldogs are listed as a 17.5-point favorite over the Tigers.

Georgia has managed to stay relatively healthy this season and they are starting to gain some players back that they have been without for quite some time this season. One of those players is wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who has missed the majority of the season due to an ankle injury. 

Smart indicated that Mitchell was "better" and that they were encouraged by his improvement each week and that they expected him to do even more this week in practice, warmups, and in the game.

Sources indicated that Mitchell got practices reps a week ago in 11 on 11 situations, which was a virtual requirement from Smart for the star wideout to return to the lineup. So, it looks like Mitchell will see the field on Saturday against LSU. As for how much, that's yet to be determined. 

Georgia Football Injury Report as of 12/1

  • Zion Logue, DT (IN) - Smart mentioned that Logue was bothered by a previous injury.
  • Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.
  • Tate Ratledge, OL (IN) - Ratledge will likely be fighting through shoulder pain for the remainder of the season according to sources.
  • Xavier Truss, OL (IN) - Truss is battling through a toe injury but has played the last three weeks.
  • De'Nylon Morrissette (IN) - Morrissette was dealing with a groin issue according to Smart. He's expected to be back in the mix this week.
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (LIMITED) - Mitchell dressed for the first time against Georgia Tech since the Auburn matchup. Sources indicated his role should be expanded. 
  • Darris Smith, EDGE (Limited) - Smith suffered a head/neck injury during the Florida contest and has returned to practice per Kirby Smart.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert (Questionable) - OUT for the home game against Georgia Tech.
  • Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT
