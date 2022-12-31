Skip to main content

Look: Georgia to Honor Mike Leach

Georgia to honor late Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Georgia will join a number of teams across the country in honoring late Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach.

The Bulldogs will where a "MIKE" sticker on the back of their helmets in their College Football Playoff matchup against Ohio State.

The sticker also features a cowbell with a pirate emblem. The cowbell represents Leach's time at Mississippi State; while the emblem represents Leach himself, who many in and around football knew simply as "the Pirate".

Leach passed away earlier this month following a heart attack. During his time in college football, Mike Leach helped revolutionize offensive football by co-creating the Air Raid offense. He had stops as an assistant at places like Valdosta State, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. His first head coaching job came at Texas Tech, and he would go on to lead Washington State and Mississippi State.

One of the icons in the sport because of his incredible mind and wit, Leach left football fans with countless quotes and memories, like "Swing your sword."

His passing shook the college football world, but the outpouring of love has been overwhelming in the time since. 

How to Watch Georgia vs OSU

  • Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022
  • Game time: 8:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE
  • Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

