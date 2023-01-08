Skip to main content

LOOK: Stetson Bennett Bringing the "Stequavious" haircut back?

Georgia fans have grown to love the clean look of Stetson Bennett's alter-ego "Stequavious". It looks like the quarterback could be bringing the look back.

If Georgia fans needed another reason to be confident heading into Monday's National Championship against TCU, they may have just gotten it.

It appears that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, ahead of his final game as a Bulldog, is breaking the "Stequavious" cut back out. 

The official Georgia Football social media team posted images of players getting tightened up by a barber in Los Angeles. Among them; one Stetson Bennett.

The "Stequavious" look has taken on a life of its own as the season has gone on. It started back in fall camp, as photos emerged of Bennett sporting a tight fade during practices. The haircut, along with Bennett's play against Oregon, has turned the fade into something of a legend. Like Stetson Bennett is the anti-Samson, gaining mystical powers when his hair is cut. 

Stetson Bennett detailed the origins of the cut prior to the SEC Championship against LSU.

"...I just thought it was cool. I always thought it was cool. The dudes loved it."

"It was a thing before fall camp where some of the dudes were shaving their head, and I was like 'we’ve got 11 days in a hotel, nobodies going to see me.', so I did it."

“I think [Xavian] Sorey came up to me and was like 'Let me fade you up man.' and I said 'Alright, you can.', so I let him … I let him, and I was like ‘Ah. I kind of wear this well.’ I had a necklace too. Granddaddy’s rolling over in his grave."

(Left) Stetson Bennett prior to the Peach Bowl. (Right) Bennett during the Tennessee game.

Bennett has played well all year. The two games in which he's gotten the cut prior to, Tennessee and Oregon, Georgia played some of their more dominant games of the season, but Bennett has played plenty well in games that he hasn't sported the fade (LSU & Ohio State), so the true impact of the fade remains a mystery. 

