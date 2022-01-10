LATEST: Public Money All on Bama, Sharps Betting BIG on Bulldogs

Georgia is a 2.5 point favorite over the Alabama Crimson Tide in their National Championship Matchup despite a massive wave of public money on Bama.

As the National Championship matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide is set to kick off Monday evening in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Dawgs remain at 2.5 point favorite over the Crimson Tide.

The betting line originally opened at Georgia -3.0 according to SI Sportsbook. Thought the half-point line adjustment is staggeringly low considering the amount of public money that has been placed on Alabama.

According to ESPN, as of Friday, 72% of the bets on the point spread were on Alabama, but 70% of the money that had been wagered was on the Bulldogs.

So, in other words, the majority of the bets are going towards Alabama's way, but the "sharps", the ones placing large bets, have put their money on the Bulldogs.

However, as the betting lines near a close, there have been multiple big plays on Bama, including a $1.2m wager, and dozens of $100k limit wagers on Ceasar Sportsbook.

Georgia Trends

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 14 games this season.

So far this season, 76.9% of Alabama's games (10/13) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 52.5.

The two teams combine to score 80.4 points per game, 27.9 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 28.8 points per game, 23.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.

Alabama Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 8-5-0 this year.

The Crimson Tide covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide average 41.4 points per game, 31.8 more than the Bulldogs give up (9.6).

Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall when the team scores more than 9.6 points.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.