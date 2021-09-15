What Happens to Brock Bowers When Washington Returns

There are always questions surrounding freshmen when they first come to campus for any school. Georgia is not above those questions even if they pull in top-3 recruiting classes every year.

Two of the big questions over the past couple of years have been how Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers will develop, but most importantly, how they would be used.

Both were athletic freaks coming out of high school. There was no question about that, but would that translate to the college world? Could they be taught to block and to be explosive in a league that features far better athletes than they faced in the high school level?

We got our answer for Darnell Washington last year. While his yearly stats are not eye-popping, Washington was a crucial piece to Georgia's offensive prowess last year. Perhaps the most eye-raising stat in the passing game is the average per reception number, which stands at an incredible 23.7 yards per reception. Washington further showed that he had progressed during the off-season with his performance at G-Day. Thus far in 2021 however, Washington has been held out of games due to a foot injury.

Then comes Brock Bowers for the 2021 season. Napa Valley isn't known for producing the highest talent, but Bowers is easily the diamond in the rough. He's big and fast, but his pass-catching skills are an even bigger highlight. He seems to have quickly grown accustomed to the Georgia Offense, even if he still has some growing pains in blocking schemes. He's simply too explosive to keep off the field and has lead Georgia's Receiving in the opening two games of 2021. Not bad for a Freshman.

But now that Washington is likely to return within the next two weeks, opposing defenses are going to run into a problem. How do you stop both Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington? And what will happen to the tight end position?

Bowers and Washington are matchup nightmares in their own respective ways. But they are completely different football players.

Washington is a physical presence, a menace in the run game, and a mismatch on the perimeter in any 50/50 situation. He will likely do most of his work in a vertical way upon his return. Whether it's as an end of line tight end, or a vertical threat from the outside, he's going to be used down the field.

Bowers on the other hand, can dominate and operate within the slot. It's been proven that Georgia's offensive coordinator Todd Monken wants to get the ball into Bowers' hands quickly and allow him to threaten the defense after the catch.

So, Georgia fans, you want good news? The good news is when Darnell Washington returns, nothing is going to happen to Bowers' opportunities. In fact, it may enhance them.

A Tight-end Yin and Yang.

