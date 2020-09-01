More Georgia football kickoff times set

The Georgia Bulldogs now know the official kickoff times of almost half of the 10 games on its 2020 schedule. CBS and ESPN revealed the kickoff times for several SEC games on Tuesday, revealing the times of four Georgia football games.

Unsurprisingly, CBS claimed the Oct. 17 matchup between Georgia and Alabama. Baring an early-season loss, both teams will likely enter the game ranked in the top 5. However, instead of kicking-off in CBS' standard 3:30 pm slot, the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide receive the primetime 8 pm slot.

Alabama is the home team this time around. Each of the last two meetings took place at Mecerdes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with the Crimson Tide winning both championship matchups.

The Georgia/Florida game is also on CBS and will kickoff at 3:30 pm. However, this year's game is a week later on Nov. 7. This is the first time since 1991 that Georgia and Florida will play two weekends after Halloween. Since 1992, the "Worlds Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" has been a permanent fixture of Halloween weekend.

Georgia opens the season at Arkansas on Sept. 26. Kickoff is at 4 pm and the game can be watched on the SEC Network. Arkansas is one of the two SEC opponents added to Georgia's schedule after the conference elected to play 10-game, conference-only schedules in 2020.

Georgia hasn't hosted Arkansas since 2010, but this is its first trip to Fayetteville since 2009. Arkansas hosted Georgia in 2014, but that game took place at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The last game to receive a kickoff time was the 2020 edition of the "Deep South's Oldest Rivalry." Georgia and Auburn will meet for the 125th time on Oct. 3 in Athens. The game is on ESPN and kickoff is at 7:30 pm.

