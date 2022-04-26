With over 48 hours left until NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell puts the Jacksonville Jaguars on the clock, the rumor mill is in full swing as conversations are being held at a rapid rate about numerous different prospects, teams, and scenarios.

That being said, draft boards are already in place, and names are starting to come out to the public about potential first-round surprises. NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero put out a list of seven "potential surprise first-rounders" Tuesday morning. Three of whom are former Georgia Bulldogs.

Lewis Cine is the first player mentioned on the list. Cine saw his draft stock rise tremendously after a blazing 4.37 forty-yard dash time that took many by surprise. Since his breakout performance at the NFL Combine, many in the media felt that he could hear his name called as early as the first round. Pelissero now seems to be backing that up, saying that the Georgia safety could be the second safety off the board behind Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton.

It shouldn't surprise anyone that the next Bulldog on the list was George Pickens. The junior wide receiver forewent his senior season to declare for the NFL Draft after playing in just four games in 2021. An ACL injury in the spring derailed what looked like a chance to establish himself as a first-round caliber wide-out. But don't let the limited 2021 tape rule out Pickens as a first-round option due to his ability to play as an X-receiver. Fellow NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport stated on television that Pickens is the "most fascinating prospect in the entire draft. Rapoport would later add, "[Pickens] had some of the best film of any receiver in the draft before the injury."

Then lastly, Quay Walker is mentioned, which, as Rapoport added, "is crazy" because fellow Georgia linebacker and the Butkus Award-winning Nakobe Dean is now seen as a second-round pick due to questions about his size and athleticism.

"The fact that Quay Walker could go before Nakobe Dean is crazy. No one would've believed that probably two months ago. But it is certainly a possibility, and it is going to be crazy. Watching the Georgia defense, Dean is the one making all the plays. Still might end up as a second-rounder." - Ian Rapoport on Quay Walker going off the board in the first-round

Walker played in 15 games for Georgia this past season, racking up 67 total tackles, tying himself for third on the team in the category right alongside Channing Tindall. However, 5.5 of those 67 tackles were for a loss, while the former outside linebacker also contributed 1.5 sacks. Despite never holding the spotlight like Nakobe Dean, NFL executives believe at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Walker brings the height and weight of a prototypical NFL inside linebacker, not to mention his 4.59 forty-yard dash time ended any questions about his athleticism.

