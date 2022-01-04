WATCH: Mykel Williams Flashes at All-American Bowl

Mykel Williams is already signed and has enrolled at Georgia, he's here in San Antonio to perform in the All-American Bowl then return to Athens to begin classes soon.

It's hard to impose your physical will on a football field with the caliber of football players that are present here in San Antonio this week, almost every player here was "the best player in their town" where they are from.

Here, everyone is an alpha. Or at least they entered the day that way. Mykel Williams exited the day the Alpha on Tuesday. A presence in every period from individuals, one on ones, inside run, and especially during the 11 on 11 portions of practice. Of all our top performers today, it was Williams that was the alpha.

Here's the full video of Williams' flashing performance on Tuesday.

Williams on trying to recruit Christen Miller to school with him:

"I'm trying, I am. But it's kind of hard to recruit him because you want him to play with, but at the same time, you want him to do whatever is best for him. So that's what I tell him, but I also tell him 'Bro, we could push each other in college and compete together.'"

On why he chose Georgia:

"It's always been Georgia. Really I felt like USC, and Alabama, and even Florida kinda stole me away from Georgia for a little bit. But Georgia ended up being the last man standing, I'll say that. But it's always been Georgia, for so many reasons. I can't even name them all. One, the situation I'm going into, I'm really happy with what I'm going into and I feel like I have a chance to get on the field early. Then I can be developed at Georgia. I love the fans, I love the scheme, Sanford stadium. Everything."Williams on trying to recruit Christen Miller to school with him.

