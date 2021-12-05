JUST IN: Nakobe Dean Wins the Butkus Award

Just a day after Georgia's disappointing loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game, some good news hit Athens, Georgia just gained its second Butkus award winner in program history.

The award is annually given to the "best linebacker in college football" every year. Following an incredible 2021 regular season, junior inside linebacker Nakobe Dean can lay claim to the title of being the best linebacker in college football.

Dean is not only one of Georgia's best playmakers post-snap, but he is also one of Georgia's most intelligent players pre-snap. Known as the "general" on the field, Dean does a tremendous job in making sure his teammates are in the right position and has elite instincts in regards to knowing where the ball is going before the play even starts. After all, the junior linebacker has a 3.5 GPA while majoring in mechanical engineering for a reason.

The last Georgia player to win the Butkus award was Roquan Smith back in 2017. Dean now joins Smith in that same history book, as the second Georgia player to take on the honor of being named college football's best linebacker.

