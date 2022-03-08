Good Luck Recruiting Against Tray Scott Following NFL Combine

Skip to main content

NFL Combine Gives Tray Scott His Recruiting Pitch

Defensive line coach Tray Scott has a new recruiting following the 2022 NFL Combine.

There is no position group on Georgia's roster that will benefit more than the defensive line following not only the national championship-winning season but the 2022 NFL Combine as a whole, or as Peter Schrager referred to it, the "Georgia Bulldog Combine." 

For this year's four-day event, three out of the 14 Georgia Bulldogs in Indianapolis were defensive linemen. The linebackers are the only position group that ties the defensive line for the best-represented position for Georgia at this year's Combine. With only Tindall and Walker partaking in on-field drills, while Dean only did interviews, it saw the defensive line take the spotlight Saturday evening. 

Jordan Davis, the Georgia nose tackle that anchored the middle of Georgia's defense, got the proverbial ball rolling with his forty-yard dash as he literally recorded an eye-opening time of 4.78 seconds, catching the attention of many, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. 

Davis would not stop with the forty-yard dash as he recorded a position leading 10'3'' broad jump and a 32" vertical, which ranked him second among the defensive tackles. Davis's former running mate on the interior of Georgia's defensive line, DeVonte Wyatt, beat out Davis with a 4.77 second forty time, meeting expectations from NFL personnel as many are projecting Wyatt to be a first-round selection. 

 Last but not least, following the wrapping up the on-field work came time for the defensive end group, which included Travon Walker, whom many on the NFL Network's broadcast were even more excited to see after Daniel Jeremiah had him going fifth overall to the Giants in Jeremiah's most recent mock draft before the Combine.

Walker ran a 4.51 forty at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds; he even called his shot in the leadup to his on-field drills as Walker spoke to the media the day before and revealed he thought he'd run somewhere in the 4.5s but hoped to be in the 4.4s. 

Coming into the 2021 season many fans talked about how Georgia had not seen a defensive lineman taken in the first round of the NFL Draft since David Pollack heard his name called in 2005. Heck, The University of Georgia hasn't produced a defensive lineman in the NFL Draft since 2013. Now it seems Georgia could not only have two linemen go in the first round but potentially three by the end of the first night of the NFL Draft 

