OFFICIAL: Chidera Uzo-Diribe Named OLB's Coach for UGA

It is official, Georgia has filled the vacant outside linebacker coaching position.

It is finally official, the Georgia Football Twitter account announced the hiring of new outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe, after a report from ON3's Matt Zenitz a week ago.

Uzo-Diribe is coming to Athens from TCU, where he was announced as their defensive line coach this offseason.

Before taking the defensive line coaching job at TCU, following head coach Sonny Dykes from SMU, Uzo-Diribe spent two seasons at Kansas as the outside linebackers coach under then-head coach Les Miles. Miles promoted Uzo-Diribe to an on-field coach following the 2019 season, where he served as a quality control coach for the Jayhawks.

Before that, he was a graduate assistant for Colorado University for two seasons (2016-18), after finishing his playing career with the Buffaloes, where he racked up 20 sacks and 31 tackles for a loss. Uzo-Diribe would then sign with the Saints in 2015 before being cut on the final day of training camp.

Uzo-Diribe will now fill the role of Dan Lanning, who departed eight weeks ago to begin his new job as the head coach in Eugene.

