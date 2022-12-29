Skip to main content

Ohio State Ready To Move On From Michigan Loss

Several Ohio State football players took the podium ahead of their matchup with Georgia and were emphatically ready to move on from their Michigan loss.

One thing is clear after Wednesday's media availability: Ohio State is on to Georgia. When linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, defensive end Jack Sawyer, and safety Lathan Ransom took the podium, they were broached several times on the subject.

In fact, they were asked by a member of Dawgs Daily’s staff if they were tired of talking about the game. All three responded one after another, "yeah," before quickly moving on to the next question.

Another reporter asked who they would compare Georgia offensively to; they acknowledged that the media wanted them to say Michigan before unanimously saying Penn State.

Finally, they were asked if they were paying any attention to the other semifinal game, Michigan vs. TCU. Ransom shut the question down, saying they were focused on Georgia before an abrupt stop met by silence.

Good football teams can put everything aside from their previous game and focus on the task. Ohio State repeatedly confirmed they addressed the issues from the regular-season finale but that they have mentally moved on.

The Buckeyes were adamant that they have matchup advantages and can execute well enough to win the game. After all, they were 11-1 for a reason and had one of the most potent offenses in the country.

