CJ Stroud Speaks Ahead Of Peach Bowl

All eyes are on Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud. The decorated signal caller took the podium on Tuesday morning to speak with the media and discuss his preparation for the Peach Bowl.

Stroud is one of the top quarterbacks in the country, amassing 37 touchdowns against six interceptions in the 2022 season. He was a Heisman finalist and led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record, losing to Michigan in the regular season finale.

Georgia finished second in Stroud's recruitment, according to him. He confirmed that he had several interactions with the coaching staff while

"I had a great recruitment with Georgia. I went on an official visit and had an in-home visit with Coach Smart and Coach McGee. I have respect for them, and I think they have respect for me."

Ohio State dealt with a coordinator change midseason. That can often be difficult for quarterbacks, but Stroud lamented that nothing has changed and that offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson has helped him.

"There's no change. Coach Wilson has been doing the same thing he's been doing since I came to school. Every time I ask for him or need something, Coach Wilson is there."

LSU found success in the passing game, but Stroud noted that their success is independent of what Ohio State will do on Saturday. He urged the media to remember that they are the Buckeyes, and LSU's game differs from theirs.

Wilson also pointed out that a lot of LSU's success came from design. Georgia wanted the Tigers to go on long drives and were content with letting them win underneath if they couldn't find plays downfield.

"We have to play Buckeye football. LSU did what LSU did. I'm pretty sure that they will have a plan for that, so we have to be on our game just as much as they are."

