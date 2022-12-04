Stetson Bennett Boosts Georgia over LSU

Georgia captured their second SEC title under Kirby Smart against the LSU Tigers and a large part of it had to do with how Stetson Bennett performed. The Bulldogs posted 50 points against LSU and Bennett had a career day in one of his biggest games, earning him MVP of the game.

Bennett got the Dawgs rolling by throwing for four touchdown passes in the first half of the game, which tied Alabama quarterback, Mac Jones', SEC Championship record. The veteran QB would finish the day with 274 yards and four touchdowns while completing nearly 80 percent of his passes.

It was a historic day for the Georgia quarterback after going quiet for the last few weeks of the regular season. The Bulldogs started throwing the ball less and Benett's number took a hit as a result. However, when the SEC Championship game rolled around, Bennett was ready to cut it loose and make his reps count.

He started his day by throwing a three-yard strike to Brock Bowers for the team's first offensive touchdown. It was then followed up by a dime to Ladd McConkey, another touchdown to Darnell Washington, and a fourth touchdown to Dillon Bell right before halftime.

In typical Georgia fashion, they cut back on their pass attempts in the second half after they formulated a massive lead in hopes of coasting their way to a conference championship. And that's exactly what they did.

The Bulldogs are now in a premium position to lock up the No. 1 seed for the college football playoffs and potentially become the first team to win back-to-back national titles.

While Georgia's defense may have given up the most points they have all season, the offense pieced together one of their best games all season and now ride into the postseason with a lot of momentum.

