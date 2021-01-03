Projecting Georgia's 2021 Offensive Depth Chart: Post Season Edition

As the 2020 season comes to a close, we are going to do our best to project the starting lineup for the 2021 Georgia football season.

As the 2020 season comes to a close, we are going to do our best to project the starting lineup for the 2021 Georgia football season. Now, there are some caveats to this list.

Obviously, we still don't have all of the answers as far as which players might ultimately declare for the NFL Draft, so as of right now we will project the roster as it currently sits.

Quarterback

QB1: JT Daniels

QB2: Brock Vandagriff/Carson Beck

QB3: Stetson Bennett IV

Georgia will enter the 2021 season feeling really good about their quarterback room, especially its starter. This offense with JT Daniels at the helm has signs of serious explosiveness. Though the most compelling storyline just might be the battle of the backups. Brock Vandagriff and Carson Beck are set to have quite the competition during the spring and throughout fall camp.

Running Back

RB1: Zamir White

RB2: James Cook

RB3: Kendall Milton

RB4: Kenny McIntosh

RB5: Daijun Edwards

RB6: Lovasea Carroll

When you write it out like that, you realize that there's reason to expect one, if not both, of Zamir White and James Cook to declare for the NFL Draft. The running backs room is far too crowded even as it currently sits, and that's without any unexpected additions this offseason. We here at Dawgs Daily fully expect Kendall Milton to grab the reigns of this position group in his second year.

X Receiver

X1: George Pickens

X2: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

X3: Justin Robinson

X4: Jaylen Johnson

In what very well could be George Pickens' final season in Athens, the Georgia fan base is expecting big things for the second straight season. He had his three best games with JT Daniels at the helm this season including four of his six total touchdowns.

Z Receiver

Z1: Jermaine Burton

Z2: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Z3: Dominick Blaylock

Z4: Kearis Jackson

You will see a good bit of players rotating in and out of this position, but based on the way Jermaine Burton played as a true freshman in 2020, it's hard to not be excited for what his future holds in this Todd Monken offense. The return of Marcus Rosmey-Jacksaint from injury will do this team a lot of good as well. He was showing signs of potential greatness before his injury against Florida.

Slot Receiver

Slot1: Kearis Jackson

Slot2: Dominick Blaylock

Slot3: Arian Smith

Slot4: Ladd McConkey

Apart from running back, the slot position just might be the most crowded of them all. Assuming Dominick Blaylock returns to form, it will be interesting to see just how Todd Monken and his offensive staff elect to use all these guys. Kearis is the yards of catch weapon. Arian Smith is the deep ball threat. Dominick Blaylock is the combination of them both, and Ladd McConkey is often overlooked but will be a playmaker for this football team, especially on third downs.

Tight End

TE1: Darnell Washington

TE2: John Fitzpatrick

TE3: Brock Bowers

TE4: Ryland Goede

This is the position group most are expecting change from in 2021. The name Arik Gilbert is on the minds of every Georgia fan, and it could possibly come true with the former SI.com Gatorade Player of the Year. Gilbert is the best tight end prospect to come out of high school in several decades, and he will be re-recruited as such by the nation's top programs.

Left Tackle

LT1: Xavier Truss, Broderick Jones, Amarius Mims

The offensive line is going to be a battleground in 2021, but especially the left tackle position. Xavier Truss getting the start in the Peach Bowl gives him a slight head start, but Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims are without a doubt two of the most talented offensive line prospects Georgia has ever landed. So, don't be surprised if one of them is the starter in week 1 versus Clemson.

Left Guard

LG1: Jamaree Salyer

LG2: Warren Ericson

LG3: Clay Webb

LG4: Devin Willock

Salyer very well could declare for the NFL Draft as a junior. According to sources, his NFL Draft feedback has been a bit higher than expected, but as a guard prospect. He likely needs another year in college at guard to be considered a high draft pick on the interior. The rest of the depth chart is yet to be determined.

Center

C1: Trey Hill

C2: Warren Ericson

C3: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger

C4: Austin Blaske

A lot of people are expecting Trey Hill to declare for the NFL Draft, though he hasn't yet so he's sitting atop the depth chart as is. Warren Ericson has played well enough in his absence but Van Pran-Grainger appears to be the future of the position. Austin Blaske is a name we continue to hear about. He's consistently turned heads on the scout team this year and can play all five positions.

Right Guard

One of the two guard spots appears to us to be the "who lost the other position battle" spots. In other words, If Warren Ericson isn't at left guard or center, he's probably starting at right guard. Then behind the starter, it becomes a battle between Tate Ratledge, Chad Lindberg, and Micah Morris.

Right Tackle

RT1: Warren McClendon

RT2: Broderick Jones

RT3: Amarius Mims

RT4: Austin Blaske

We here at Dawgs Daily are rather fond of the way Warren McClendon played at right tackle this season and despite two extremely talented younger players behind him in Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims, he has the upper hand on them.

Then there's the rest of the 2021 signing class that gets thrown into the mix on the offensive line. Micah Morris, Dylan Fairchild, and Jared Wilson are all quality football players with tackle backgrounds. All of which we expect to kick inside to either guard or center on the next level. Which makes things even more crowded.