Quay Walker Turns in 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine

Quay Walker is in Indianapolis, Indiana, once again alongside former fellow inside linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, all three of which played a huge role in the top-ranked Georgia defense that help lead the Georgia Bulldogs to the program's first national championship in 41-years this past January.

Walker got his turn at running the NFL Combine's 40-yard dash, running a 4.59 at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, bringing the prototypical height and weight for an NFL linebacker.

Walker played in 15 games for Georgia this past season, racking up 67 total tackles, tying himself for third on the team in the category right alongside Channing Tindall. However, 5.5 of those 67 tackles were for a loss, while the former outside linebacker also contributed with 1.5 sacks.

Walker's rise to a starting role first came during the 2020 season when he filled in for an injured Monty Rice. Walker showed a lot of potential to be a Sunday player but still showed his youth, overshooting gaps against the run and getting lost in coverage. Walker showed a huge improvement from 2020 to 2021 being one of Georgia's best tacklers, while offering positional versatility helping out as an edge rusher in the absence of Adam Anderson.

