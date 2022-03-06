Skip to main content

Quay Walker Finishes 40-Yard Dash

How did Quay Walker perform in the NFL's 40-yard dash?

Quay Walker is in Indianapolis, Indiana, once again alongside former fellow inside linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, all three of which played a huge role in the top-ranked Georgia defense that help lead the Georgia Bulldogs to the program's first national championship in 41-years this past January.

Walker got his turn at running the NFL Combine's 40-yard dash, running a 4.59 at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, bringing the prototypical height and weight for an NFL linebacker. 

Walker played in 15 games for Georgia this past season, racking up 67 total tackles, tying himself for third on the team in the category right alongside Channing Tindall. However, 5.5 of those 67 tackles were for a loss, while the former outside linebacker also contributed with 1.5 sacks. 

Walker's rise to a starting role first came during the 2020 season when he filled in for an injured Monty Rice. Walker showed a lot of potential to be a Sunday player but still showed his youth, overshooting gaps against the run and getting lost in coverage. Walker showed a huge improvement from 2020 to 2021 being one of Georgia's best tacklers, while offering positional versatility helping out as an edge rusher in the absence of Adam Anderson.

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

211204_AJW_FB_SEC_CHAMP_2270-L
News

Quay Walker Turns in 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine

By Harrison Reno24 seconds ago
211205_mlm_fb_sec_19138-L
News

Channing Tindall Runs Great 40

By Harrison Reno1 minute ago
220101_AJW_FB_OB_2465-L
News

"Top-5 Pick" - Travon Walker HUGE Winner at NFL Combine

By Brooks Austin21 minutes ago
220110_AJW_FB_NCG_06179-L (1)
News

JUST IN: Travon Walker Flashes in 40-Yard Dash

By Harrison Reno2 hours ago
USATSI_17825018
News

NFL Expert: "I've Never Seen Anything Like This"

By Harrison Reno2 hours ago
220110_AJW_FB_NCG_06273-L
News

Jordan Davis Runs INSANE Forty

By Harrison Reno3 hours ago
210911_mlm_fb_UAB_1431-L
News

DeVonte Wyatt Finishes 40-Yard Dash

By Harrison Reno3 hours ago
USATSI_17817326
News

JUST IN: Zamir White Runs in the 2022 NFL Combine

By Andrew Carroll23 hours ago