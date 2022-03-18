After an incredible showing at the NFL combine, former Georgia linebacker Quay Walker saw his draft stock climb up the draft boards a good bit. Now with the conclusion of Georgia's pro day, Walker's stock has gone up a few more ticks.

At the Georgia event, Walker measured in at 6'3.5, 242 pounds, with 23 reps on the bench press, a 4.22 shuttle, and 7.04 three-cone. Those numbers gained a lot of attraction from NFL teams as he was interviewed by 21 of 32 franchises. A mixture of freakish measurables, great senior year film, and a player who still developing has NFL GMs in awe.

Some NFL draft experts have gone as far to say that they wouldn't be surprised in Walker crept his way into the first round. ESPN"s Jordan Reid provided his thoughts on Walker and why he wouldn't be surprised if Walker landed within the first 32 picks.

"Georgia linebacker Quay Walker looked outstanding from start to finish. He's only a one-year starter, but he has the size profile, physicality and potential, and teams would have few problems betting on the upside. His length shows up as a run defender, and he provides blitz value both from the middle and on the perimeter... It wouldn't be surprising to see Walker start to creep into the first round."

A player's draft stock relies heavily on their measurables and what they display at events like the NFL combine or a team's pro day. Walker has continued to check all of the boxes in regards to what an NFL team could want in a linebacker. It's why he has gone from a probable mid-round draft pick to a now early day two possible day one draft pick.

Walker was quite the late bloomer during his time in Athens as he didn't become a full-time starter until his final year with the team, but when he did he exploded onto the scene. Georgia has become one of the best in the business at developing linebackers, and Walker is becoming yet another example of that. The Bulldogs already have four players that look to be first-round locks, and Walker might have done enough to make it five.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.