RaRa Thomas Arrested in Athens for Family Violence, False Imprisonment

Police reports state that Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested last night for family violence and false imprisonment.

The University of Georgia attempted to make strides this offseason by adding wide receiver Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas to an already solid receiving core. Though in just the last week, they've lost arguably their best receiver in Adonai Mitchell enter the portal only to go to Texas, and now one of their transfer receivers is in a bit of trouble according to reports. Thomas was booked into Athens-Clarke county jail at 4:04 AM and held without bond.

Police reports state that Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested last night for family violence and false imprisonment. We have no other details on the story at this time apart from the arrest records made available on Athens Clarke County. 

Over 19 games, Thomas hauled in 62 catches for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Mississippi State Bulldogs prior to transferring to Georgia.

Thomas typically lined up as the X receiver for Mississippi State and is listed as 6-2 and 200 pounds. Some things that jump off the tape are he possesses great body control, strong hands and a great ability to highpoint the football, all things that make him such a valuable threat on the outside. 

