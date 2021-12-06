Senior Bowl Gives Indication of Potential NFL Draft Decisions Looming

Georgia's roster is currently stacked with NFL talent, the Reese's Senior Bowl is already starting to confirm who will take part in the annual Senior Bowl.

One of the talking points of the 2021 Georgia Football team is just how many potential NFL Draft talent is currently playing on a star-studded roster. Almost every opposing coach Georgia has faced this season makes it a point at some time or another in one of their press conferences to emphasize just how talented of a team Georgia is fielding this season.

Former Georgia special teams coordinator, now turned South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, most certainly made it a point in his post-game press conference. He talked about the large amount of talent at the disposal of six-year head coach Kirby Smart.

"They've got like 100 five-star football players on their defense." - Shane Beamer

Many of those "100 five-star football players" will be participating in the annual Reese's Senior Bowl, which gives some of College Football's best senior players a chance to showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts and executives for a week, at the end two teams full of NFL hopefuls face off in a showcase game with two selected NFL coaching staffs.

It's also a solid indication of the player's intentions when it comes to entering the NFL Draft. With the NCAA providing additional years of eligibility due to the coronavirus, things have become confusing here.

It should come as no surprise that the Senior Bowl will be filled with Bulldogs as current Executive Director Jim Nagy is one of many who've been full of praise when evaluating Georgia's roster.

So far, just five current Georgia players have been announced as accepting their invites to participate in the Senior Bowl. Still, on Twitter, Nagy stated that "the run" on Georgia players is just beginning.

Bulldogs in the Senior Bowl (As of 12/6/21)

Jamaree Salyer, OT

Channing Tindall, LB

Jake Camarda, P

James Cook, RB

Derion Kendrick, CB

Justin Shaffer, OG

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.