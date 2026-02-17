Former Georgia Bulldogs Stars Are Dominating the NFL and Professional Ranks

Multiple former Georgia Bulldog athletes have been dominating at their respective professional levels as of late.

The University of Georgia is a program that is well known for its ability to produce high-level athletes in multiple sports, and has provided a litany of professional teams with a handful of generational players.

But while Georgia has never had a shortage of talent at the professional level, a handful of Dawgs have been utterly dominant at their respective sports as of late and their efforts have been recognized with some extremely prestigious awards.

Former Georgia Bulldogs Dominating Their Respective Sports

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stars guard Anthony Edwards (5) of the Minnesota Timberwolves poses with the MVP trophy after the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The most notable of these athletes is quarterback Matthew Stafford, who recently took home his first NFL MVP Award for the 2025 season. His totals for the year were 4,700 passing yards and 46 touchdowns (both of which led the league) and the quarterback finished with a total QBR of 71 while delivering some incredible moments.

Stafford is not the only Bulldog in the NFL to earn an MVP Award, however. Wide receiver George Pickens also took home the MVP Award for this year's Pro Bowl and the pass catcher was a force for the Dallas Cowboys all season long.

During the 2025 season, Pickens accounted for more-than 1,400 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, both of which were career highs, and the Cowboys' receiver could cement himself as one of the league's best with another strong showing in 2026.

But football is not the only sport the Dawgs have had success in. The Bulldogs have also produce one of the NBA's most talented stars with Anthony Edwards, who recently took home the MVP Award for the 2026 All-Star game.

Edwards has been tabbed by many as the NBA's next biggest star. The former Bulldog has average more than 25 points over the past three seasons and has led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a handful of NBA Playoffs.

Former athletes are not the only Bulldogs who are making an impact in their respective sports. Seattle Seahawks head coach, Mike Macdonald, is a two-time graduate from the University of Georgia and recently just led his team to a Super Bowl LX victory. Georgia was also well represented on the field in the Super Bowl, as each team had former Bulldogs on its roster.

Georgia's athletic prowess has always been well-represented across multiple professional leagues. However, the Dawgs' recent successes have only cemented the team as one of the nation's best schools for sports.