According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Georgia offensive coordinator, Todd Monken is not only expected to interview for the open Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinating position, but Monken has already interviewed for the Baltimore Ravens job as well.

This coming off three seasons and two consecutive national titles at the University of Georgia.

During the 2022 season, Georgia averaged 41.1 points per game which was the 4th most in the nation while also averaging over 500 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs also boasted the highest scoring percentage in the red zone, the fifth-best third-down conversion rate, and finished the season with the most first downs converted in the entire country.

The season prior to Monken taking over as offensive coordinator, Georgia averaged 30.8 points per game which ranked 48th in the nation, and 408 yards of total offense which ranked 61st. That's quite a leap to take in just three years, but the numbers don't stop there.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett took most of the snaps under center during the 2020 season in which he finished with 1,179 passing yards and eight touchdowns with a 55 percent completion percentage. In 2021, those numbers jumped up to 2,862 yards, 29 touchdowns, and a 64 percent completion rate for Bennett. In 2022, those numbers jumped all the way up to 4,127 yards, 37 total touchdowns, and a near 70 percent completion rate. Bennett this season also broke Georgia's single-season passing yards record, was a Heisman trophy finalist and became a two-time national champion.

