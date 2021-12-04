Halftime Notes: SECCG Shaping Up to Be a Classic

As the Georgia Bulldogs and Crimson Tide head to the half at the SEC Championship, we bring you our halftime notes.

Georgia opened the game borderline flawlessly. They forced multiple stops and scored the game's first ten points. They were in control until a 3rd & 2 from Alabama's 33-yard line, Bryce Young hit Jameson Williams for a 67-yard touchdown pass. Bama went on to score another 10 points in the half.

But Georgia answered back with a shot of their own. Driving 75 yards on 3 plays, culminating in a 32-yard catch and run by wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

With two minutes left in the first half, Bryce Young drove the length of the field and scored yet again. Finishing the half with 286 yards and four total touchdowns in the first half.

Agets the ball back after the half, and it begs the question as to whether or not Georgia will make the decision to make a change at the quarterback position.

Alabama leads Georgia 24 to 17 at the half.

Problems:

Georgia's offense went stagnant to close the half, punting on two straight drives midway through the second quarter. Todd Monken has got to open the half with a steady drive and get his quarterback back into a groove.

Defensively, both John Metchie and Jameson Williams have been a devastating issue in the first half, amounting 186 yards and two touchdowns between the two. Blown coverages aren't something that can happen, allowing a 67-yard touchdown catch is uncharacteristic of this Georgia defense.

It all is going to start with getting pressure on Bryce Young. This Alabama offensive line, that allowed 7 sacks a week ago against Auburn, has held up against Georgia's rush.

Good News:

This football team hasn't been in a fight yet, and when they were down 17 to 10, with all the momentum in Alabama's favor, they responded with a punch of their own. This is shaping up to be a potentially great heavy-weight bout between these two awfully familiar foes.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

WR, Kearis Jackson (Ribs) - Questionable

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Probable

DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Probable

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

