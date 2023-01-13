SEC East: Transfer Portal Updates

Georgia has been strong in the Transfer Portal thus far, and we encourage you to stick with us to catch all the breaking news surrounding Georgia as players make their decisions.

Around the SEC East, teams are scrambling to keep players, while simultaneously trying to add talent to their teams, all in the hopes of trying to keep up with the Death Star in Athens. Here's the latest from around the SEC East.

Florida Gators:

Florida's biggest pick-up of the offseason has been quarterback Graham Mertz from Wisconsin. Mertz has 2 years of eligibility left and will push to be the guy to replace Anthony Richardson, who is off to the NFL. Florida is in desperate need of depth at the quarterback position as they have recently lost a couple of signal-callers.

Jalen Kitna, one of Florida's backups, was arrested on child pornography charges, and dismissed from team. The Gator's could also be losing the top-rated quarterback in their 2023 class, Jaden Rashada.

Recently, the Gators picked up a commitment from Michigan linebacker Deuce Spurlock.

Kentucky Wildcats:

Like Florida, Kentucky dipped into the Transfer Portal to grab a veteran quarterback. Devin Leary, formerly of NC State, will have one year at Kentucky to prove he's NFL ready.

It's been a tough offseason in the Transfer Portal for the Wildcats. Yesterday, do-it-all running back Kavosiey Smoke elected to leave Kentucky and join Deion Sanders at Colorado. Earlier this week, starting defensive tackle Justin Rogers transferred to Auburn.

Missouri Tigers:

Simply put, Missouri is getting their tails handed to them in the Transfer Portal. Over the past couple of the days, the Tigers have seen two of their edge defenders enter the Portal: Daniel Robledo and Trajan Jeffcoat.

Following the regular season, Mizzou lost Dominic Lovett, their best wideout, to Georgia.

South Carolina:

The Gamecocks are another team that have had a brutal run in the Transfer Portal. Austin Stogner (Oklahoma), Jaheim Bell (Florida State), MarShawn Lloyd (USC), and Jordan Burch (Oregon) all started games for South Carolina this past year, and will be suiting up for new teams in 2023.

South Carolina has picked up a few studs: Joshua Simon (WKU), Jaron Willis (Ole Miss), and Trey Know (Arkansas).

Tennessee Volunteers:

Tennessee, like any strong program, has seen a good amount of backups enter the Transfer Portal. However, the Vols have landed some top-tier talent.

Keenan Pill (BYU) and Omar Norman-Lott (Arizona State) will be big contributors to the defensive side of the ball. Dont'e Thorton, a wide receiver from Oregon, will fit in nicely in Tennessee's wide-open offense.

Vanderbilt Commodores:

Vandy will have to be a team that thrives in the Transfer Portal if they want to regularly compete in the SEC, but so far they've struggled.

Quarterback Mike Wright entered the Portal in December, along with running backs Rocko Griffin and Ray Davis. Griffin is off to UTSA, while Ray will be staying in the division, playing for Kentucky.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN