Smart Confirms Gilbert Position Change and Current Weight

Kirby Smart told the media on Thursday that Arik Gilbert's transition back to tight end may not be temporary.

Nearing the end of Georgia's third week of spring practice, Georgia is already dealing with a lot of attrition due to injuries. In the past month, Smart mentioned in press conferences that the lack of depth at certain positions is already affecting the way Georgia is practicing.

One of those positions so far has been tight end following the injury to Darnell Washington. The junior tight end is out for the remainder of spring practice with a lower leg injury, joining sophomore Brock Bowers on the injury list, as the former freshman standout is out of action due to shoulder surgery.

Ryland Goede was added to the injury list just last week, leaving Georgia with freshman Oscar Delp, Brett Seither, and Arik Gilbert.

When speaking with the media on Thursday evening, Smart indicated that this move for Gilbert might be permanent even after Bowers and Washington return from injury.

"He's a tight end. That's probably what he's going to develop at." - Kirby Smart on Arik Gilbert

Smart even confirmed that Gilbert is currently weighing around the 265-270 pound mark.

The Marietta, Ga., native played eight games as a true freshman in Baton Rouge before he opted out of the final two contests. In those eight games, Gilbert recorded 368 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions, showing the potential to be the versatile playmaker that many envisioned coming out of high school.

After announcing his decision to transfer back home to the state of Georgia and attend the University of Georgia, Gilbert would go on to begin fall camp with the Bulldogs before news broke that Gilbert was not with the team because of "personal issues," as Kirby Smart described it in his August 14th press conference.

When Gilbert initially transferred to Georgia last summer, he was listed as a receiver on Georgia's roster. However, he finds himself back in the same position he played in Baton Rouge since returning to the football field.

