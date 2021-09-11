Stetson Bennett Delivers Offensive Explosion

Despite the absence of starting quarterback JT Daniels, Georgia's offense exploded to a big win in the home opener over UAB.

The absence of starting quarterback JT Daniels did not stop Stetson Bennett from stepping up and leading the Georgia offense to an explosive offensive performance.

The criticism of a lack of deep shots in Georgia's 10-3 win over a top-five ranked Clemson Tigers team was quickly quieted by just the second play from scrimmage when Stetson dialed up a 73-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Burton.

That play to Burton to open the game would be a quick summary of what was to come for the senior quarterback's game. Bennett would finish with over 288 yards and five touchdowns, completing 10 of his 12 passes.

Bennett found a rhythm early, taking shots downfield and taking care of the football when nothing was available. Bennett was helped by the emergence of true freshman Brock Bowers who saw a first-half explosion with 3 receptions, 107 yards, and two touchdowns receiving.

Bowers was the top contributor in the week one win over Clemson when JT Daniels connected with the freshman out of Napa, California, six times for 43 yards.

Monken and the Georgia offense continue to get the tight ends involved in the passing attack. Not many would've expected to see Georgia air it out offensively so often in the first half; with Daniels out; the mainstream thought was the run game would flourish.

The opposite could be said about the run game, as Georgia finished the first half with just 29 yards on 14 carries in the first half of play. However, things would turn around as the rushing attack finished with over 100 yards.

While Carson Beck did not get the start for the Dawgs against UAB, Beck would see action in the second half and a few drives in the first half; Beck finished with his first career passing touchdown, as the Dawgs cruise to a 56-7 victory in the 2021 home opener.

