Stetson Bennett Discusses Decision to Return for his Final Season

Stetson Bennett is in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation.

That’s not a sentence many people expected to ever hear, but here we are. There were times when Bennett was expected to step aside, and some where he did - transferring to Jones County Junior College and losing his starting spot to JT Daniels - but Bennett always came back.

There was a final situation - this time a decision - that would determine Bennett’s future in Athens.

Following Georgia’s College Football Playoff National Championship win over Alabama, many Georgia fans thought (read: hoped) Stetson Bennett would ride off in the sunset, clearing the path for one of Georgia’s many highly-touted quarterbacks that have sat behind him.

Stetson Bennett joined ESPN prior to Saturday’s Heisman Trophy Presentation (8 p.m. ET) to discuss his season. Once again, he was asked about his decision to return for one more season.

“It wasn’t as cut and dry, I guess, as I made it sound after the National Championship. It was almost more understood. There are things of expected of me; I’ve got to come in and take care of my business; get better, as one would during the offseason.” said Bennett

“But also, we had won a national championship, and I’d shown that I was capable, and that me, and this offense, and coach Monken, and all these guys around me does work well.”

“So, it was just a mutual understanding between me and the coaches. Just, “Hey, this is football brother; nothing’s going to be handed to you, but we’ll see how it rolls, at least.””

Even after winning a championship, the decision to return wasn’t “cut and dry” for Bennett. He heard the noise; knew what a certain portion of the fanbase thought of him. When he did decide to return, Kirby Smart let him know that he’d be the starter initially, but he’d have to fight to keep it, just like with every other position on the team.

Ultimately, the success offensive coordinator Todd Monken found with Bennett in last season’s Playoff continued into 2022. Now, here we sit; Georgia in the College Football Playoff as the top seed and Stetson Bennett in New York as a Heisman Trophy Finalist.

