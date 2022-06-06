Skip to main content

Stetson Bennett Put in a Tier of his Own by ESPN

ESPN thinks more highly of Stetson Bennett than some in Georgia's own fanbase.

In a recent article by ESPN's David Hale, the sports media giant went through all "131 College Football quarterback situations" and ranked them by tiers. Hale's tier list provided interesting results as he tried to determine where everyone ranks heading into the 2022 season. 

At the top of the 25-tier list, it should come as no surprise that Ohio State's CJ Stroud, USC's Caleb Williams, and Alabama's Bryce Young were the only three quarterbacks in the "Heisman or bust" tier. Two of the names mentioned in that tier received invitations to New York last season. Alabama's Bryce Young ultimately won the prestigious Heisman Trophy after an amazing first season as the starting quarterback in Tuscaloosa. With another impressive campaign, Young could position himself as the first player to win back-to-back Heismans while also being the first to win the trophy twice.

In the level below them, the "Heisman waiting room" featured Devin Leary (NC State), Cam Rising (Utah), and Tyler Van Dyke (Miami). Then came Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett. The returning sixth-year quarterback is the only signal-caller on this list that was a standalone player in a tier. 

Hale put Bennett in the "2a" tier called "What's a guy gotta do to get some Heisman love around here?" A question that may be justifiable in the opinion of many, and as Hale points out, Bennett's performance last season was nothing less than impressive on paper. 

"Georgia's offense was hardly laden with superstars last year, and Bennett's numbers -- 3,000 yards, 30 touchdowns -- speak for themselves."

- David Hale 

Bennett's position as Georgia's starting quarterback still comes under fire on what feels like a daily basis, whether it be by those in the media or those in Georgia's own fanbase. Unfortunately, even after helping Georgia to its first national title since 1980, it seems nothing will ultimately change the opinions of the few regarding Bennett and Georgia's quarterback situation. 

Kirby Smart and Georgia have yet to anoint Stetson Bennett as the starter for the season opener against Oregon on September 3rd. Yet following spring practice, all indications still point heavily toward Bennett, firmly sitting at the top of the depth chart with Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff behind him.

