Stetson Bennett Addresses Critics

Quarterback Stetson Bennett was asked postgame about what he would say to someone doubting him.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 4-0 as a starter, has thrown eleven touchdowns on the season, and has Georgia ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time since 2017.

Bennett still faces critique daily, which comes with the territory. Fans and media alike analyze all details of college football, and as the starting quarterback of a major program, scrutiny is expected.

However, Bennett faces an excessive amount of pressure because of his physical limitations. People are quick to criticize the 5-9 senior, but few praise him at his best.

Bennett took part in a postgame press conference after the win over No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats. He was asked what he would say to someone who said that the only weak point on Georgia's roster was their quarterback.

"Somebody is saying that to our team? Well, I would probably, huh. If someone said that to me. I don't know. If somebody said that to me, there is nothing you could say to convince them otherwise, so I would probably just walk away and just go to practice tomorrow."

The criticisms of Bennett's play are understandable, but he does bring a lot of good. He processes the game well, makes sure the offense stays ahead of the chains, and most importantly, is a leader in the locker room.

Head coach Kirby Smart has continuously praised Bennett throughout his time at Georgia, and for good reason. He is a great story and one of the reasons why Georgia is currently undefeated.

