Stetson Bennett's Strong Opener Sees Heisman Odds Increase

Georgia critics pointed towards quarterback Stetson Bennett as a limitation this offseason; they suggested physical deficiencies would limit his ceiling, holding the Bulldogs back.

Bennett never engages with said criticism. Instead, he puts his head down and works. Sources around the program were outright with their opinions on Bennett, as everyone close to the situation knew he would come out swinging.

He went 25-31 passing for 368 yards and two touchdowns, adding a touchdown with his legs. However, Bennett's dominance went beyond the stat sheet, as he consistently extended plays and kept the Bulldogs ahead of the chains, never taking a sack.

Pundits suggested he could not make highlight reel plays, yet Bennett made several high-level throws throughout the contest. However, the moment of the day was when he held off three Oregon defenders, pulled the ball down, and made a miraculous throw across the field to wide receiver Ladd McConkey for a score.

Georgia's rushing attack certainly made some plays, but the overwhelming storyline was how efficient they were in the passing game. The offensive line and pass catchers operated well all game, but No. 13 led the show.

Does this mean he vaults into a different category of quarterback? Not necessarily. While he doesn't have the arm talent of a Bryce Young or CJ Stroud, those who know Bennett's game weren't shocked by his performance.

The nation may revel in his feat, but in a few days will question if this level of play is sustainable. The answer is yes, and there is still room for growth.

Georgia only got tight end Brock Bowers two touches against Oregon. Tight end Arik Gilbert didn't get sustained run until late in the contest. Wide receivers Dominick Blaylock and Kearis Jackson are still rounding into game form.

This Georgia offense should only progress over this year. While Stetson doesn't have much room to improve, those around him can still progress.

While Stetson may not win the Heisman Trophy, he continues to prove that he is a quarterback you can win with, not despite. Georgia's defense, while still impressive, will likely regress, meaning the coaching staff will need more from Bennett.

Oregon's defense was likely the best test Georgia will face during the regular season. Their schedule is extremely soft the rest of the way, meaning it should be smooth sailing for Bennett and company.

The nation took notice of his strong performance; he went viral on social media several times for his dynamic play and even began to warrant some Heisman buzz. While we are still early in the season, it's refreshing to see the Mail Man garner national respect after everything he's been through in his young career.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.