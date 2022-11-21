SEC Shorts Buries Tennessee After Loss to South Carolina

The Tennessee Volunteers were shoe-ins for the College Football Playoff. Their one-loss to the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs was the best quality loss in the sport and kept them out of the SEC Championship game. They just had to win out, right? It seemed so simple. Not so fast. After more than a twenty-point favorite, turned a 25-point loss at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, the Volunteers' playoff chances are likely up in smoke.

Now, after nearly all of the nation's college football playoff contenders survived close calls — with the top four ranked teams winning by a combined 26 points — with Tennessee being the lone loser of the contenders in week 12, SEC shorts took their weekly shot at the Volunteers in their latest video.

SEC Shorts Tennessee Avoids updating that Playoff Resume

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU USC LSU Clemson Alabama Oregon Tennessee

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN