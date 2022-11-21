Skip to main content

SEC Shorts Buries Tennessee After Loss to South Carolina

SEC Shorts has continued to be one of the many voices providing humorous content surrounding the SEC. Monday, they took a shot at Tennessee after their latest loss to South Carolina.

The Tennessee Volunteers were shoe-ins for the College Football Playoff. Their one-loss to the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs was the best quality loss in the sport and kept them out of the SEC Championship game. They just had to win out, right? It seemed so simple. Not so fast. After more than a twenty-point favorite, turned a 25-point loss at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, the Volunteers' playoff chances are likely up in smoke. 

Now, after nearly all of the nation's college football playoff contenders survived close calls — with the top four ranked teams winning by a combined 26 points — with Tennessee being the lone loser of the contenders in week 12, SEC shorts took their weekly shot at the Volunteers in their latest video. 

SEC Shorts Tennessee Avoids updating that Playoff Resume

Projected CFP Rankings: 

  1. Georgia 
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan 
  4. TCU 
  5. USC 
  6. LSU 
  7. Clemson
  8. Alabama
  9. Oregon 
  10. Tennessee
Scroll to Continue

Read More

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Kirby georgia tech
News

WATCH: Kirby Smart Previews Georgia Tech

By Brooks Austin
mitchell 20220903_AJW_FB_OREGON_2771-X2
News

Kirby Smart Provides Another Update on AD Mitchell

By Brooks Austin
3M6A9929
News

Injury Report: Bulldogs Look to Be Relatively Healthy as Regular Season Ends

By Brooks Austin
20220811_AJW_FB_CAMP_PRESS_0063-X4
News

Take a Breath: Kentucky Performance Nothing to Worry About for UGA Offense

By Christian Goeckel
510820E8-7184-42E9-9D3B-2357E9DBF0FF
Recruiting

Georgia Getting Last Minute OV from Five Star Athlete

By Brooks Austin
3M6A9240
News

PHOTOS: Georgia Survives a Cold Kentucky Road Game

By Brooks Austin
PMW_6680-M
News

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Betting Line Opens

By Christian Kirby II
3F849217-45D7-4E29-980B-5031D5B72D1C
Football

Grade Report: UGA Defense Continues to Stack Performances

By Jonathan Williams