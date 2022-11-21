Predicting the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings for Week 13

Rivalry Week is upon us and now it's time to get our first look at the updated College Football Playoff rankings going into the regular season finale.

Ohio State and Michigan are set to face off in the most important edition of The Game since 2006, with the Big Ten East title and the CFP No. 2 seed on the line.

TCU is trying to stay undefeated against Iowa State before going into the Big 12 Championship Game with its eyes on making what would be its first CFP semifinal.

And there's a new contender in the top five this week after USC earned a statement victory over rival UCLA to clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game, but with a date against a revived Notre Dame before then to give the Trojans a test to see if they really belong in the playoff picture.

Here's your look at what the next edition of the College Football Playoff rankings could look like when the selection committee makes it official this week.

Predicting the College Football Playoff rankings

25. UCF. Losing at home to Navy isn't a great look, but the CFP selectors could want to keep the Knights in the rankings as, with wins over both leaders Cincinnati and Tulane, they are still technically in the mix for the AAC championship.

24. Coastal Carolina. Saturday's game at Virginia was canceled after the tragic killing of three UVA players in a shooting, but the Chanticleers had already clinched a spot in the Sun Belt title game.

23. South Carolina. Laying the wood like that on the Volunteers, scoring the most points by an unranked team over an AP top 5 team in history (63), is enough to sneak into the rankings, but the journey may be short-lived with Clemson next. This spot could also go to Texas, which blasted Kansas to stay in the Big 12 race.

22. Cincinnati. A major game against Tulane will help sort out the AAC title game as the Bearcats are coming off a win over Temple to move to 8-2.

21. Oregon State. Somewhat overlooked nationally, the Beavers have played solid football all season, just 6 combined points from being a one loss team.

20. Ole Miss. After losing three of the last four, including a stunner at Arkansas, the Rebels have gone off the rails, falling down the rankings combined with speculation that Lane Kiffin wants to bolt for Auburn as the Egg Bowl approaches, but still with an elite running game.

19. Tulane. On paper, the Green Wave has the top defense in the AAC, but it allowed more than 900 yards in its last two games. Still, a date with Cincy could put this team in league title contention for the first time since 1998.

18. Florida State. For the first time since 2016, the Seminoles have eight wins, winning four straight and scoring over 40 points in three of them with Florida up next with a nice jump in the rankings this week.

17. UCLA. The close loss at home to USC hurts and leaves the Bruins without a ton to play for, but are on the cusp of their first 9-win season in almost a decade.



16. North Carolina. Losing at home to Georgia Tech, and not scoring a point in the second half, isn't a good look for the ACC as the Tar Heels prepare to represent the Coastal Division in the league title game.

15. Notre Dame. Make it five straight for the Irish, who blanked Boston College to move up the rankings ahead of the finale against a resurgent USC.

14. Utah. A disappointing campaign for the defending Pac-12 champs after dropping a 3-point decision at Oregon. If the Utes, Oregon State, Washington, and UCLA all win this weekend, Utah can still play for the league crown.



13. Washington. The Huskies are sitting pretty at third in the Pac-12 standings and have a head-to-head win over Oregon in their back pocket, in all a solid showing for Kalen DeBoer in Year 1.



12. Kansas State. This week, the Wildcats control their own destiny, and are just one win over Kansas away from clinching the other slot in the Big 12 title game with a chance to avenge an earlier loss to TCU, who they led by 18 before losing that game.

11. Penn State. Still not up to Ohio State or Michigan's level in the Big Ten East, going 0-2 in those games, the Lions still have a path to 10 wins for the first time since 2019 if they beat Michigan State for the Land Grant Trophy.

10. Tennessee. Every now and then a team just shocks you. No one foresaw what happened in South Carolina as the Gamecocks stacked up 63 points on the Vols in a stunning loss, and quarterback Hendon Hooker went down with a torn ACL. At No. 5 in the rankings going into that game, Tennessee was within striking distance to get back in after Ohio State or Michigan lost, but not anymore.

9. Oregon. The Ducks secured an important win at home over Utah despite Bo Nix clearly playing injured, and they can clinch the other slot in the Pac-12 title game against USC if they beat Oregon State in the finale.

8. Alabama. A walk over Austin Peay doesn't tell us anything we don't know about the Crimson Tide, who played themselves out of the College Football Playoff with losses to Tennessee and LSU, but is favored to move to 10 wins with the Iron Bowl up next.

7. Clemson. Beating Miami at home by 30 helps keep the Tigers in the College Football Playoff rankings conversation, and could jump a Bama that played an FCS team, but even a one-loss ACC champion wouldn't be a sure thing for the playoff unless there's a shake-up at the top of the rankings.

6. LSU. Already having earned a spot in the SEC Championship Game in Brian Kelly's debut season, the Tigahs first need to beat Texas A&M in the finale for that date against Georgia to have any playoff implications for themselves.

5. USC. With a statement victory over UCLA, the Trojans played themselves into the Pac-12 Championship Game, but have to be on guard first against a much-improved Notre Dame before then to stay in playoff contention. Win out, and USC is in. Not a bad spot for Lincoln Riley in Year 1.

4. TCU. The comeback kids did it again after trailing Baylor by eight, storming back to kick the game-winning field goal as time expired. To make the College Football Playoff, the Frogs need to clear two obstacles: beat Iowa State this week and then win the Big 12 Championship Game. Anything less, and TCU is likely out.

3. Michigan. The Wolverines have now won 15 straight regular season games dating back to last season, and are coming off a close one at home against Illinois that left lead back Blake Corum with a new knee injury, something to watch as UM heads to Columbus with the Big Ten East and likely CFP No. 2 seed on the line.

2. Ohio State. Injuries have kept the Buckeyes from being all they can be on offense, but they're still pretty great. Running back depth is a concern and Jaxon Smith-Njigba hasn't played almost any of this season, but CJ Stroud still has the arm and the targets to spread the field almost at will.

1. Georgia. College football's defending champs return home from a slugfest at Kentucky to face off against Georgia Tech before heading out to the SEC Championship Game. In a season devoid of sure things, Georgia appears to be the only one, poised to possibly make the playoff even with a loss to LSU. Not that that's what the bookmakers are predicting, though.

