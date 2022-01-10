LATEST: Ticket Prices Lowering For Georgia-Alabama Game

Skip to main content
Ticket Prices Lowering For Georgia-Alabama Game

What's the latest on ticket prices for the national championship game?

24 hours away from the national championship game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia, it is looking like the best time to purchase tickets for Lucas Oil Stadium if you are looking for tickets to the championship game. 

According to TicketIQ, tickets are currently going for as around $499, one of the "cheapest" national title game tickets in recent memory. According to the chart posted on TicketIQ's Twitter account, the current price ranks for the fifth-lowest ticket price dating back to 2011 for the national championship game. 

According to Stubhub, tickets started at $599 and are as high as $6700 on the Georga side of the stadium earlier this week. While Vividseats has tickets varying from $500 to luxury seats that value at $72,105 per ticket.

Georgia fans travel well and after being outperformed in the stands for the Orange Bowl by Michigan fans, one would imagine they will buy up a large portion of the tickets available. 

