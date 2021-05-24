SOURCES: How Todd Monken Has Become a Recruiting Weapon

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken had a solid year one with the Georgia Bulldogs, and is now making a national name for himself.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken reinvented the Bulldog offense in his first year with the team. He brought creativity to a stale Georgia offense and has started to make a national name for himself in the offseason.

Monken separates himself with the X's and O's of football but according to people around the program, he has made an impression on the recruiting trail.

Lead editor Brooks Austin visited North Cobb High School and came away impressed with Georgia commit wide receiver, DeNylon Morrissette.

Morrissette is always impressive, but Austin remarked at how smart Morrissette appeared on the field. He was reading coverages and adjusting his routes accordingly, something that takes college wide receivers a while to do.

When Austin had a conversation with a source close to the program he expected surprise. Instead, the source indicated that Monken has been spending time educating Morrissette on reading coverages through Zoom meeting that they had leading up to his commitment. The knowledge gained in those meetings was a major reason he chose Georgia.

This appears to be Monken's recruiting pitch. Other coaches discuss meal plans, team gear, and campus activities. Monken, on the other hand, gets right down to business and is preparing these recruits for life in college football.

His pitch has proved effective to this point. Recruits are drawn to Monken because even though they are uncommitted he still is trying to help them understand the game of football.

Monken's impact was apparent on the field last season. Through the first half of the season, Georgia was struggling at the quarterback position.

Monken figured ways to scheme around this and make the offense somewhat competitive despite having a very limited explosive passing game.

Enter quarterback JT Daniels. Daniels and Monken clicked from game one and the rest is history. The Bulldogs finished the season 4-0 with Daniels at the helm and the offense averaged 37.3 points per game.

Monken was able to scheme up plays that highlighted Daniels' strong suits. The Bulldogs routinely found themselves in favorable situations because of Monken's ability to out scheme opposing defensive coordinators.

Another thing that stands out about Monken is his ability to work with position coaches.

For example, offensive line coach Matt Luke is in the process of reshaping the line. Monken could have tried to open up the playbook last year in the run game by trying more pin and pulls, misdirections, and open-field screenplays.

While we did see glimpses of this, Monken worked with Luke throughout the year in order to bring the offensive line along slowly. He didn't throw the linemen into the fire and instead utilized their respective strengths until they were comfortable with the new schematics.

There is no telling what will happen after the 2021 season. If Georgia lives up to expectations and is able to deliver a national title, Monken very well could get a head coaching job next spring.

Speculation doesn't do anyone good at this point in time. All that matters is that Monken is at Georgia and is actively working to make this offense elite.

