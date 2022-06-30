Daniel Harris has set a date and time for his commitment, he is one of Georgia's top targets at cornerback, where will he land?

The 19th ranked cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, Daniel Harris, will come off the board Friday afternoon.

The Miami, Florida, native is coming off a busy month of June where he took four official visits. Those four visits turned out to be a clue into who would be in his top four, which the Gulliver Prep product revealed to be Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State on Monday.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Harris announced that his decision would come at 1 PM on Friday.

247Sports rates Harris as a four-star defensive back, which brings the typical size for a cornerback so far under head coach Kirby Smart at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds. Following his official visit to Athens two weeks ago, sources told SI Dawgs Daily that Georgia is carrying a lot of momentum heading into this decision.

Georgia recently received the commitment of five-star defensive back AJ Harris, out of Phenix City, Alabama. In the weeks leading up to Harris's visit to Athens, many thought Harris was leaning towards committing to the University of Florida, which would then change with the help of cornerbacks coach Fran Brown and head coach Kirby Smart, a former defensive backs coach in his own right.

The Alabama native joined a class that featured four-star Justyn Rhett out of the west coast powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rhett flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Georgia back in the spring shortly following an official visit.

With that being said, I suspect Georgia to continue its trend so far this cycle with its high hit rate on defensive backs following official visits and for Daniel Harris to pick the Bulldogs over Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State.

