JUST IN: Travon Walker Flashes in 40-Yard Dash

Did Travon Walker fulfill his goal of running in the 4.6s for his 40-yard dash time?

Travon Walker set out to post some insane numbers in Indianapolis, Indiana, in front of NFL scouts and executives in the 2022 NFL Combine. On Friday, the former Georgia defensive end predicted that he would be in the 4.6s during his 40-yard dash.

Walker certainly did not disappoint as he finished with 4.60, amazing those who may not have followed him throughout his college career in Athens.

At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, and a strong closing to his college career, particularly in the College Football Playoff games versus Michigan and Alabama, Walker is shooting up draft boards as one of the best defensive ends available in the draft class.

All you need to know about Travon Walker from an athletic standpoint is that Walker was featured on kickoff coverage for Georgia as a true freshman. After playing behind the likes of Malik Herring and Azeez Ojulari for his first two seasons in Athens, 2021 served as his first time in the spotlight, playing opposite of Adam Anderson and Nolan Smith for the majority of the season.

Walker finished the year with six sacks and 37 total tackles as a junior. Walker is as sound as they come at the defensive end position, whether it be as a pass rusher or holding the edge and stopping the run. A recent mock draft from the NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has Walker going in the top five, at number five to the New York Giants, which would add yet another former Bulldog to their roster.

