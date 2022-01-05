LATEST: Will Travon Walker Be Off to the NFL?

Every year someone sees their draft stock dramatically rise during the College Football Playoff, and this year that player is edge rusher Travon Walker.

Georgia assembled one of the most talented fronts in recent memory this season, but one under-the-radar player has been edge rusher, Travon Walker.

Walker has always possessed the tools for success. He stands 6-5 and 275 lbs. with a first-round draft pick's reach and athletic profile. Factor in the athleticism to cover kickoffs for Georgia as a true freshman despite being a defensive lineman

This was his first season playing meaningful snaps game to game, and he delivered. Walker compiled five sacks and routinely won against SEC tackles, enough to see his name creep into the top-25 in some mock drafts.

He hit a wall in the SEC title game, partly because he was being asked to generate pressure on every down. His running mate, edge rusher Adam Anderson was suspended from the team indefinitely, which affected Walker's ability to play freely.

Walker found his rhythm against Michigan. He played hard and fast against one of the best offensive lines in the country. Many remarked at how physical Walker was at the line of scrimmage, as he punished pulling offensive linemen several times.

Georgia's defense found success against the Wolverines the way they have all season: dominant interior presences forced Michigan to get simplistic in the passing game, making things easier on the secondary.

Then, the pass rush got to the quarterback and halted plays before they could truly begin. Nothing about the result changed, but the process did.

National scouts marveled at Walker's size and on-field production. Many claimed that he would be moving up their draft board and could see his name enter the first-round conversation.

His departure seemed like a forgone conclusion, but sources close to the program say that Walker's decision will be hard. He loves Georgia and the opportunities they have given him but understands the upside of entering the NFL draft process.

Teams could continue to fall in love with him if he has another big game against Alabama in the national championship. Every season it feels like one prospect sees a massive jump in their draft stock.

Walker appears destined to become that player. He has spent years developing into an every-down player, and with this defensive system, it may be the perfect storm for him. Another big performance could push his name into fringe top-10 conversations.

