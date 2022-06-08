This offseason, much of the talk has been more focused on what Georgia lost to the NFL Draft. While it is not every day that you see 15 players from one program get drafted, not to mention five defenders from the same team had never gone in the first round of the NFL Draft in the same draft class until Georgia did it this past April. Georgia still is in a position to get back to the national championship game in January of 2023.

It was a historic offseason for the University of Georgia due to the buzz created by the conclusion of the NFL Draft, which was even more special coming off the program's first national championship since 1980. Yet no light is being shone on all that Georgia is returning following its championship-winning season.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports ranked the top seven "most-talented" position groups in college football heading into the 2022 season. It was a list in which two Georgia position groups were named among the "most-talented."

Crawford lists Georgia's offensive line at number seven, pointing out that Georgia could potentially start three sophomores this fall. Redshirt sophomore Broderick Jones is the favorite to slide in at left tackle following the departure of Jamaree Salyer. At the same time, Sedrick Van Pran is a returning starter from last season's unit at center. The third sophomore for Georgia that Crawford mentions is Devin Willock. Willock's role this fall will be largely determined by whether or not he can beat out the competition for one of the two guard spots.

Warren McClendon's decision to return to Georgia at right tackle could see his draft stock rise as a junior. The Brunswick, Ga., native is in early consideration for being one of the best tackles in next April's draft.

Georgia's strong recruiting over the years leaves no doubt about the talent along the offensive line. New offensive line coach Stacy Searels will have the task of finding the best five this fall.

The second entry should be no surprise; Georgia's tight ends ranked number one on the list. If one asked last January, how does Georgia improve at tight end after the standout freshman season from Brock Bowers? There might not have been many thinking it was possible.

Yet, if everything goes to plan health-wise, the Bulldogs, on paper, have the best position group in all of college football at tight end and could see an improvement from the position. With the additions of a healthy Darnell Washington, and Arik Gilbert, the former LSU Tiger who missed all of the 2021 season as he dealt with personal matters, the Bulldogs will have many plenty more mouths to feed alongside Bowers.

The losses of George Pickens and Jermaine Burton at receiver could help be offset by the tight end group. After all, the original plan for Gilbert when he transferred to Georgia last offseason was to feature at wide receiver. If Gilbert continues to get in shape, then a move to wide receiver will not be out of the question. Georgia is deep at tight end, with junior Ryland Goede, junior Brett Seither, and freshman Oscar Delp all sitting behind the expected top three of Bowers, Washington, and Gilbert.

